by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Feb 7, 2023 / 04:28 PM PST
Updated: Feb 7, 2023 / 04:28 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Aviso de niebla densa esta noche. En las tardes va a hacer sol y más cálido.
