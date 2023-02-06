YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Feb 6, 2023 / 04:30 PM PST
Updated: Feb 6, 2023 / 04:30 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Va a estar seco y más cálido cada día esta semana. Vamos a tener una brisa débil resultando en temperaturas más frías este fin de semana pero sin lluvias.
