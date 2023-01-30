YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jan 30, 2023 / 04:39 PM PST
Updated: Jan 30, 2023 / 04:39 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Muy frío en la mañana los próximos dos días. El valle tiene una advertencia de congelación el martes y el miércoles.
Va a llover de nuevo este fin de semana.
