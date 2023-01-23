YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jan 23, 2023 / 05:19 PM PST
Updated: Jan 23, 2023 / 05:19 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Soleado cada día esta semana. Frío en la mañana pero cálido en la tarde. Va a llover de nuevo el lunes que viene.
