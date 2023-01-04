YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jan 4, 2023 / 06:12 PM PST
Updated: Jan 4, 2023 / 06:12 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Va a llover mucho con mucho viento el miércoles por la noche y el jueves. Algunas tormentas con relámpagos son posibles por la tarde.
