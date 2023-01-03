YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Jan 3, 2023 / 05:48 PM PST
Updated: Jan 3, 2023 / 05:48 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Chubascos regresan al valle el miércoles pero las lluvias ma fuertes van a llegar esa noche y el jueves.
Tenemos una vigilancia de inundación en el valle y un advertencia de tormenta invernal en las montañas hasta el viernes.
