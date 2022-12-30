YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Dec 30, 2022 / 06:32 PM PST
Updated: Dec 30, 2022 / 06:32 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Va a llover mucho el último día de 2022. Ten cuidado y feliz año nuevo!
