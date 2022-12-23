YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Dec 23, 2022 / 05:48 PM PST
Updated: Dec 23, 2022 / 05:48 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
AVISO DE NIEBLA DENSA!Desde el sábado a la uno AM hasta mediodía.La semana que viene va a llover mucho desde el martes al viernes.Ten cuidado amigos!
Feliz navidad.
