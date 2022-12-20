YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Dec 20, 2022 / 05:42 PM PST
Updated: Dec 20, 2022 / 05:42 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Niebla continúa hacer problemas en el valle. Pero en la semana después el día de navidad tendremos una posibilidad de lluvias.
