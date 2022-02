TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the country - and many would like to be inside the SoFi Stadium this Sunday for the big game. That means tickets for the clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are going for large amounts of money.

According to our Los Angeles-based news partner KTLA, the most expensive tickets on StubHub for the Super Bowl (when including service charges) are $61,338.