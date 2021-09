FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) - September 5-11 is National Suicide Prevention Week. In light of that, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors has approved funding to start a new follow-up program with their suicide hotline.

David Lopez is the program manager for the Central Valley Suicide Prevention Hotline, and he says the gap that often exists between someone calling the hotline and receiving additional services can be detrimental.