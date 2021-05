FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - A second pepper-spray incident at a pro-Palestine rally in Fresno has been reported to police - just days after 62-year-old Brian Turner was caught on camera also pepper-spraying Palestine supporters.

Officers say the second incident took place Tuesday night at a pro-Palestine rally near Blackstone and Nees at River Park. An organizer says the man was being aggressive with demonstrators before the incident. Police are still trying to identify a possible suspect.