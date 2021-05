MADERA, California (KGPE) - Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in Madera County on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the crash took place shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Avenue 15, east of Road 37. Two vehicles were travelling eastbound and one westbound when the one travelling westbound moved into the opposite lane - colliding with the rear of one of the vehicles travelling east and head-on with the other.