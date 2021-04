FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — In the early 2000s Breaking The Chains founder Debra Rush says it was widely believed that women sold themselves for sex as a matter of choice. Debates on whether or not prostitution was a "victimless crime" were common.

However, at that time Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer began to change the Fresno Police Department's views on the sex trade. Dyer met Rush who told him her story. She was a human trafficking survivor and had been being controlled and coerced over the years by people who exploited her.