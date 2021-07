FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - Local black leaders made a series of demands on Tuesday at Fresno City Hall following the dismissal of city clerk Yvonne Spence in June.

“Pursuant to the Brown Act, we must report the Council has dismissed the city clerk, the vote was 4-3, Councilmember Chavez, Karbassi, Maxwell voting no," City Attorney Douglas Sloan said on June 14 during a City Council budget hearing.