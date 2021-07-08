North Valley Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Officers with California Highway Patrol’s Fort Tejon station made one arrest and issued more than 25 citations on Interstate 5 on Wednesday as part of a new enforcement operation.

The CHP has partnered with the Washington State Patrol and the Oregon State Police for an enforcement operation on I-5 called I-5 ALIVE. During a four-hour period yesterday, the department said it arrested a person for driving under the influence.