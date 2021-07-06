North Valley Forecast

FRESNO, County. (KSEE) - Friends and family members will be holding a vigil in honor of a decorated veteran and prominent Hmong leader in the Central Valley on Tuesday night.

A vigil will be held at the northwest corner of Shields and Blackstone from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., not far from where the body of 67-year-old Charlie Vang of Del Rey was found last week.