North Valley Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - Three people are now facing charges after admitting to shooting a rifle off recklessly, striking a teenage Kingsburg girl. Police say they have all written her letters of apology.

"We told them it was a 15-year-old girl hit and they were sorry, and rightfully so. But that doesn't excuse what they did. Now they're going to have to answer for that," Chief Neil Dadian said.