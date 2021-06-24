North Valley Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- UPDATE (8 a.m.): A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on southbound Highway 99 at Houghton Road.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 4:21 a.m., officers attempted to stop a red Chevrolet Avalanche in the area of Bradley and Freemont streets. The vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended up on Highway 99.