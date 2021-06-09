North Valley Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — For Gilbert Camarillo, lip-syncing a song by legendary artist Santana was not just a way to victory in a competition, but a way for the 8th grader to step out of his shell.

Watching the video, Camarillo, sporting a wig and rocking out to the tune "Corazón Espinado," doesn't appear to be nervous. However, Camarillo says that just a year ago, the showmanship exhibited here was just not his style.