YAQUI GULCH, California (KSEE/KGPE) - A wildfire burning in the Yaqui Gulch area of Mariposa County prompted road closures and a warning of possible evacuations, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

The Oak Fire is burning close to Yachi Gulch Road, prompting a closure on that road from Highway 140 to Guadalupe Creek Road.