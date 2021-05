FRESNO, California (KSEE) - There are signs with COVID-19 rules and regulations posted all over Island Waterpark as it gets ready to open up for the first time since 2019.

"So, it won’t be quite what it normally was like at the end of 2019, so there will be some restrictions," said general manager Bob Martin. "There'll be some social distancing that needs to go on. So that might be a little painful for our guests, but I think overall they’re gonna be happy to have those restrictions."