FRESNO, California. (KSEE) - Local lawmakers are calling on Governor Newsom to loosen certain regulations that make it harder for the valley to allocate more water during one of the state’s driest years on record.

Members of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors say many crops will undoubtedly fail this year because of the drought, but they're hoping if the governor declares a statewide drought emergency and relocates some water to the valley, some might be saved.