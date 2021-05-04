North Valley Forecast

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE) - A Fresno County family is mourning the sudden loss of 57-year-old Israel Treviño Jr., who was shot and killed outside a Parlier market Sunday afternoon. His son, 33-year-old Israel Treviño III was critically hurt.

Authorities arrested 60-year-old Joe Gomez Jr. for the murder and attempted murder of the father and son. Investigators say they were targeted by Gomez and now they are trying to figure out why.