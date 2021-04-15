Skip to content
YourCentralValley.com
Fresno, CA
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
BorderReport.com
California News
California Politics
CBS47 On Your Side
Central Valley News
Coronavirus
Crime News
Destination California
Digital Exclusive
Eyewitness News Investigates
Eyewitness News This Morning
Features
Girl Power
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage
KSEE Sunrise
Mystery Wire
Sunday Morning Matters
The Valley’s Armenia
U.S. & World News
Veterans Voices
Noticias
Weather
CBS47 Weather
KSEE24 Weather
Ski Report
Valley Cams
Sports
Local Sports
Bulldog Insider
CBS47 Sidelines
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NCAA Basketball
NFL Draft
Top Stories
WNBA Draft preview: Aari McDonald was told she “can have an instant impact”
Top Stories
Raiders QB Derek Carr tees it up at Pro-Am for MGM Resorts Championship
Video
Top Stories
Fresno State to allow 20% capacity at home outdoor sporting events beginning on Saturday
Video
Monday Sports Notes: Bulldog hoops lands Pac-12 guard; Sutherland wins first college golf title
HS Basketball: Bakersfield Christian at Clovis West boys; Kingsburg at Clovis North girls
Video
DeBoer impressed with team’s learning curve this spring
Video
Community
Bailey’s Bites
Buddy Check 24
Central Valley Local
Central Valley Today
Events Calendar
Eye On Ag
MedWatch Today
On The Map
On The Trail: VR/360°
Pros Who Know
Real Estate
Remarkable Women
Sunday Service
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Education
Cybersafe Parent Program
Education Matters
Educator of the Week
NASA Space and Science
Pass or Fail
Your Character Matters
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Contests
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Nexstar Digital Fresno
TV Schedule
Work With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
North Valley Forecast
KSEE Weather
by:
Reuben Contreras
Posted:
Apr 15, 2021 / 08:29 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Apr 15, 2021 / 08:29 AM PDT