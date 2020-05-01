North Valley Forecast

Skip to content
YourCentralValley.com
Fresno
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Central Valley News
Crime News
CBS47 On Your Side
Sunday Morning Matters
California News
U.S. & World News
Eyewitness News Investigates
Features
KSEE Sunrise
Eyewitness News This Morning
BorderReport.com
Mystery Wire
The Valley’s Armenia
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Online Only
Noticias
Video
Top Stories
Southwest Airlines to require passengers to wear face masks beginning May 11
Video
Virgin Galactic completes first glide flight in New Mexico
New Mexico blocks roads into Gallup as virus cases surge
Canada bans assault-style weapons after shooting rampage
Yes, We’re Open
Weather
KSEE24 Weather
CBS47 Weather
Valley Cams
Ski Report
Central Valley Today
Sports
Local Sports
Bulldog Insider
High School Hot Shots
CBS47 Sidelines
CBS47 Morning Matchup
NCAA Basketball
Oakland Raiders
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Top Stories
COVID-19 affecting college recruitment
Video
Top Stories
G Money: A new pathway to the NBA is taking shape
Video
Chris Herren talks about dealing with substance abuse during the coronavirus pandemic
Video
Cal-Hi Sports names six girls basketball players from the valley first team divisional all-state
Video
Jalen Green transfers back to Memorial, where he plans to graduate
Community
Bailey’s Bites
Buddy Check 24
Central Valley Local
Clear the Shelters
Events Calendar
Exceptional Essential Employees
Eye On Ag
Girl Power
Job Corner
MedWatch Today
The Mel Robbins Show
On The Map
On The Trail: VR/360°
Pet Place
Pros Who Know
Real Estate
Remarkable Women
Renew A Ride
Sunday Service
Vegas NYE
Education
Education Matters
Educator of the Week
NASA Space and Science
Your Character Matters
Cybersafe Parent Program
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital Fresno
TV Schedule
Work With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Fresno mayor extends ‘shelter in place’ order to May 31, adds mask requirement
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at Noon
2
of
/
2
North Valley Forecast
KSEE Weather
by:
Reuben Contreras
Posted:
May 1, 2020 / 08:48 AM PDT
/
Updated:
May 1, 2020 / 08:48 AM PDT
Don’t Miss
Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know
❮
❯