YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Mar 3, 2023 / 04:48 PM PST
Updated: Mar 3, 2023 / 04:48 PM PST
AJ Fox has your forecast for the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
We interviewed our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, to learn more about accessible smart home devices.
Ketia Daniel, founder of BHM Cleaning Co., is BestReviews cleaning expert.
To learn more about ChatGPT and how we can inspire students, we sat down with BestReviews book expert, Ciera Pasturel.