North Valley Forecast

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Patricia Ortiz the woman who is accused of killing her three children on Jan. 12 in Le Grand made her first court appearance in a Merced County courtroom Wednesday morning.

Investigators from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Patricia Ortiz, 31 of Le Grand, as the person who “took the lives” of her children.