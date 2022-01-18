North Valley Forecast

CANTON, Texas (KETK) - An infant girl was killed in a crash in East Texas last week and a second toddler is in critical condition, according to a release from DPS.

A DPS report states that 22-year-old Chassity Gantt, a San Francisco native, was driving westbound on I-20 in Canton in front of an 18-wheeler just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12.