North Valley Forecast

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Authorities have arrested a wanted parolee who rammed his car into two vehicles while running from police on Wednesday night, according to Clovis police officials.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Clovis Police Department were working with state parole agents to take Dennis Barnes, 36, into custody near Bullard Avenue and Highway 41.