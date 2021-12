FRESNO, California (KGPE) --Democrats are trying to push new immigration reform through the Senate as part of President Biden's Build Back Better Act.

The budget reconciliation bill includes $100 billion for immigration provisions, which would be spent on expediting the processing of immigration paperwork and expanding visa availability. The plan would benefit 7 million undocumented immigrants, protecting them from deportation and providing them with work permits. It would also grant applicants parole.