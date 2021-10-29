North Valley Forecast

WASHINGTON (The Hill) - The Biden administration could pay out up to $1 billion to immigrant families that were separated at the U.S. Mexico border during the Trump administration.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services could end up paying out close to $1 million per immigrant family that were separated at the border. Sources told WSJ that around $450,000 a person is being considered, but could change depending on each family’s circumstances.