North Valley Forecast

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) - A few dozen people living in the Pinedale community were rallying to put more distance between a planned cannabis shop, called Lemonnade, and Clovis Unified School District's Pinedale Elementary School.

"Our school motto at Pinedale Elementary is 'Pinedale Pride.' But how can our students be proud when the gateway to their community is a weed store?," Lori Garcia a teacher at the school said Tuesday.