North Valley Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot in front of a home during a family gathering on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Ivy and Jensen avenues for a ShotSpotter alert of 5 rounds. Within seconds, police say a second ShotSpotter alert came in after 15 more rounds were fired in the same area. As officers were responding, someone called 9-1-1 to report that a man had been shot at a nearby home.