North Valley Forecast

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) - The Darling Hotel is being honored by the California Preservation Foundation with a California Preservation Design Award for the project's revitalization of the old abandoned courthouse.

The hotel, located in downtown Visalia, has been open since July 1, 2020, and is described by the California Preservation Foundation as a respectful revitalization of, "a significant but forgotten piece of Visalia's vibrant history with a strategy to celebrate existing elements at all scales, while honestly rehabilitating the building for modern purposes."