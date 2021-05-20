National Parks & Mountains Forecast

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 35-year-old shooting suspect was arrested after crashing into a Selma police car during a pursuit Thursday morning, according to Selma Police.

Selma Police said they were in the 1300 block of Rose Avenue after recent calls regarding “shots fired” had been reported in the area. Officers say they spotted a Honda stopping suddenly in front of a home where a previous shooting had occurred.