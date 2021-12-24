National Parks & Mountains Forecast

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In a news release from the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency, it was announced Friday that the first potential cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in samples tested from Tulare County residents.

“Considering the national trend, we’ve been aware of the variants being present in our state, as well as surrounding counties,” Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said.