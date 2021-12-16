National Parks & Mountains Forecast

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man has died after crashing into a box truck in Tulare County on Thursday morning, according to CHP officials.

Around 3:30 a.m., Visalia CHP officers responded to a traffic collision on Road 112 south of Avenue 164. Investigators say an International box truck was driving southbound on Road 112 south of Avenue 164 with a Toyota sedan traveling at a high rate of speed "directly behind" it when the crash occurred.