FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators from the Fresno Police Department say a 15-year-old shot and killed his father and then shot himself Monday morning.

Officers responded to a mobile home park near McKinley and Marks avenues around 8:00 a.m. When investigators arrived on the scene, they say they discovered that a man had been shot by his 15-year-old. Police say the 15-year-old then turned the gun on himself.