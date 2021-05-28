National Parks & Mountains Forecast

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) -- Porterville police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead with significant injuries to his face.

Police said they responded to the north bank of the Tule River, just west of the Plano Street Bridge Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. Investigators found Tongtaem Ratsakhy, 46, unresponsive on the ground.