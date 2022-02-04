National Parks & Mountains Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - Thursday saw another edition of Fresno's ArtHop - and at Tioga Sequoia in Downtown Fresno, the artwork came with a drink and some food. Local vendors say they are looking forward to many more events like this.

“So I’ve been baking cookies for about 20 years," said vendor Lance Sanchez. "It started with my daughters when they were young.”