National Parks & Mountains Forecast

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and four others were wounded after someone opened fire Wednesday night inside a bus near an Oroville convenience store.

Oroville police said they began to get 911 calls about a shooting around 7:35 p.m. near Oroville-Dam and Feather River boulevards. Callers reported that there had been a shooting on a Greyhound bus, outside of an ampm.