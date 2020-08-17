FLEX ALERT /
Statewide Flex Alert issued from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Wednesday as heatwave expected to increase electricity demand

National Parks & Mountain Forecast

KSEE Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story