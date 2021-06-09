National Parks & Mountain Forecast

TORRANCE, Calif. (KTLA) – A retired nun who worked as a principal of a Catholic elementary school in California has agreed to plead guilty in connection with stealing more than $835,000 in school funds to pay for personal expenses, including gambling trips, federal officials announced Tuesday.

Mary Margaret Kreuper, 79, of Los Angeles, was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. She agreed to plead guilty to the two charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Central District of California.