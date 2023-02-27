YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Feb 27, 2023 / 07:26 PM PST
Updated: Feb 27, 2023 / 07:26 PM PST
AJ Fox has your forecast for communities in the mountains and National Parks.
Gas-powered snowblowers are some of the most powerful options available. These engines generate significant force for clearing deep, heavy snow.
Winter has been breathing its first major breaths of cold recently, sending much of the country scrambling to find fashionable accessories to stay warm.
Radiator heaters are known to be effective, but could they solve your energy woes, and are they safe?