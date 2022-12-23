YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Dec 23, 2022 / 05:42 PM PST
Updated: Dec 23, 2022 / 05:42 PM PST
AJ Fox has your forecast for communities in the mountains and National Parks.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
It’s almost Christmas. Whether you are getting a gift card or something you order online and pick up in a store, you can still get some great deals.
Once you’ve tried using a daily planner and experienced the lucidity of your clearly written information, it’s hard not to keep using it.
Button makers let you turn small images of your choice into badges that can be worn proudly.