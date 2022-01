FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The man arrested in Los Angeles in connection with a double homicide in Fresno was transferred and booked into Fresno County Jail on Wednesday.

Rahmad Parke was wanted on homicide charges following the deaths of his mother Melba Abdelaziz and his grandfather Mel Abdelaziz. They were discovered on Jan. 6 - and Parke was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Los Angeles Police Department.