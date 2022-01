FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - The search for a 30-year-old Fresno mom has turned into a homicide investigation. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested 41-year-old Ramon Jimenez, accused of murdering Missy Hernandez, who has been missing for over a month.

What's unique about the case, is that her body has not been found. It's the second murder trial in Fresno County in nearly 50 years that's prosecuted without a body.