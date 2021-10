Mountains & National Parks Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Following a procession held in honor of fallen Fresno County Sheriff's Office Correctional Officer Toamalama Scanlan , Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement offering his condolences:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Correctional Officer Scanlan. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Officer Scanlan’s family and friends, as well as those who served with him. We will never forget his sacrifice.”