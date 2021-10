FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Authorities have announced the arrest of a driver who killed a woman in a hit-and-run crash on a highway in Fresno earlier this year.

During a press conference Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol identified 68-year-old James Comazzi of Sonora as the driver who hit and killed 26-year-old Juliana Ramos on February 10.